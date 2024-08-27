Bedouin hostage freed by IDF reunited with one-year-old son

Habib’s uncle Ismail told him, ‘You’re going to meet your dad,’ and the child smiled.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

When Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, a Bedouin hostage who the IDF freed on Tuesday, was reunited with his family, he embraced his youngest of 11 children, Habib, who was only 2 months old when Alakdi was kidnapped.

Habib’s uncle Ismail told him, “‘You’re going to meet your dad,” and the child smiled.

His other son, Saad, said, “I still can’t believe he’s here. Dad is okay. I told him how much we love him and that we never stopped praying for him.”

Qaid Farhan Alkadi’s brother Hatem told Ynet, “We are happy to receive this news. It’s better than being born again. We hope to see him in good health.”

Hatem described the joy and surprise during the reunion, “We are tearing up. He asked about the children, and we told him they are all fine. After 11 months, he’s thinner, but he’s alive. We hope this joy will come to all the hostages’ families.”

Alkadi was examined at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva and was declared to be in good condition, although he had lost much weight.

Alkadi reported that he received only bread and did not get the chance to eat every day.

His relatives reported, “He’s on his feet and speaking coherently. He thought about his family constantly and never lost faith that he would make it out. We don’t know how he survived, but he did, and that’s what matters.”

Rahat Mayor Talal al-Krenawi rejoiced over Alkadi’s rescue. “We are all happy, all citizens of Israel are happy that Farhan is home,” he said. “This gives hope that others may also return safely. Farhan is grateful and sends his thanks to everyone. He has been underground for a long time, but he’s starting to see the light, and that gives him hope.”

Alkadi was rescued from a tunnel in Gaza by Israeli troops, but the IDF spokesman said details about the operation would remain secret.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said of the operation,”The IDF and Shin Bet successfully rescued Farhan from deep within Gaza and brought him home. This operation is part of our ongoing commitment to bring all our hostages back.”