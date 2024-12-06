Bernie Sanders welcomes idea of Canada becoming 51st state after Trump suggested it

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he would welcome the notion of Canada becoming the 51st state after President-elect Trump floated the idea, Fox news reports.

Bernie Sanders agreed to Canada joining the United States because of its liberal policies.

“Trump has suggested that Canada become the 51st state in our union,” Sanders wrote. “Does that mean that we can adopt the Canadian health care system and guarantee health care to all, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and spend 50% less per capita on health care?”

“I’m all for it,” he added.

Trump pitched the idea when Canadian Prime Minister flew to Trump’s residence in Mar-aLago in an attempt to dissuade him from his policy of punitive tariffs.

Trump proposed imposing a 25% tariff on products from Canada and Mexico as a penalty for the countries allowing illegal immigrants and drugs to flow across their borders into the US.

When Trudeau told Trump the tariffs would tank Canada’s economy, Trump asked if Canada couldn’t survive without ripping off $100 billion from the US.

At that point, Trump offered the modest proposal of annexing Canada as the 51st state if it had difficulty surviving economically without the US, a source told Fox News.

Trump said the title of governor might be a step down from Prime Minister but that Trudeau should still consider it.

When someone present warned Trump Canada would be a liberal state, he quipped that Canada could form two states, one liberal one conservative.

