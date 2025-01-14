Canada: Kosher restaurant robbed, trashed by antisemitic vandals

Two separate locations operated by a kosher restaurant in the Toronto area were broken into, robbed, and vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, police say.

By World Israel News Staff

Antisemitic vandals broke into and robbed two locations operated by a kosher restaurant in the greater Toronto area over the past few days, local police reported Monday.

The break-ins were carried out at the La Briut Restaurant in Toronto on Sunday night, and in an office used by the restaurant’s management in the nearby town of Markham last Friday.

Police say two suspects broke into La Briut’s Markham office, robbing the business and vandalizing the property with antisemitic graffiti.

The spray-painted messages included “Fuc [sic] Jews’ and “Free Gaza.”

Constable James Dickson of the York Regional Police Department said the Markham break-in was being investigated as a hate crime.

“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime,” Dickson said.

Police released images taken from closed circuit television cameras showing the two masked suspects as they broke into the office and spray-painted its walls.

On Sunday night, the restaurant itself was broken into, with vandals smashing its glass front door and stealing property.

“This latest appalling attack on a Jewish-owned business is a stark reminder of the persistent and troubling rise in antisemitism in our society,” said Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center Jaime Kirzner-Roberts.

“It’s deeply disheartening that, in 2025, members of the Jewish community still face such vile and targeted hate crimes. No one should have to live in fear for their safety or endure harassment and intimidation because of their faith or identity. We must come together as a society to reject this kind of hatred and ensure that those who perpetrate these despicable acts are held accountable.”