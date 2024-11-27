Cruz: ‘Deeply disturbed’ by reports ‘Obama-Biden officials exerted enormous pressure’ on Israel

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he is ‘very pleased to hear that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been reached regarding the conflict in Lebanon.’

By Izzy Salant and Menachem Wecker, JNS

Although Israel has achieved “enormous military successes” over the past year against Hezbollah, the Biden administration “has spent the last four years pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel and boosting Iran,” stated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

“They are now using the transition period to the Trump administration and a Republican Congress to try to lock in those efforts—and to constrain the incoming administration—by establishing what they believe to be irreversible diplomatic, legal and military policies,” Cruz added. “However, these and similar international policies are not irreversible.”

The senator added that he is “deeply disturbed” by reports that “Obama-Biden officials exerted enormous pressure on our Israeli allies to accept this ceasefire” and by how the officials “are characterizing Israel’s obligations.”

“This pressure and these statements are further efforts to undermine Israel and constrain the incoming Trump administration,” Cruz stated.

“Obama-Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies into accepting the ceasefire by withholding weapons they needed to defend themselves and counter Hezbollah, and by threatening to facilitate a further, broader, binding international arms embargo through the United Nations.”

Those U.S. officials aim to “use Israel’s acceptance of this ceasefire to ensure that Hezbollah and other Iranian terrorist groups remain intact across Lebanon, and to limit Israel’s future freedom of action and self-defense,” Cruz stated.

Several of Cruz’s colleagues in Congress also addressed the agreement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he is “very pleased to hear that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been reached regarding the conflict in Lebanon.”

“I appreciate the hard work of the Biden administration, supported by President Trump, to make this ceasefire a reality,” Graham said. “This ceasefire will protect Israel from another Oct. 7 and will give the people of Lebanon a break from the fighting.”

“My hope is that we can soon achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and allow peaceful solutions to replace endless conflict,” he added.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated that the agreement “marks a vital and productive step, but hopefully not the last.”

“Lebanon’s Parliament can and must select a president free from corruption and Iranian influence,” he added.

“The United States remains committed to ensuring the ceasefire holds with strong and ongoing support for the Lebanese Armed Forces—the true defenders of Lebanon’s sovereignty and people—and for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) wrote that “for over a year, Israel has faced ongoing attacks from Hezbollah, a terrorist organization backed by Iran. Today’s agreement will help save lives and allow Israel to fully focus on defeating Hamas.”

“It also makes it clear Hamas is isolated and must free the remaining hostages now,” the senator stated.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) wrote earlier in the day about the ceasefire deal that there was “a clear message to all Iranian proxies: The Trump administration will not tolerate violence against Israel. The Middle East cannot continue to be a breeding ground for terror and chaos.”

Rep. Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) wrote that she supports “the democratically elected government of Israel’s decision to enter this ceasefire deal.”

“I also stand with Israel in her right to enforce this agreement, including striking Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon if necessary,” Britt said. “The United States stands with Israel today and always.”

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) said that the agreement “is a breakthrough that will save countless innocent lives and demonstrates that diplomacy can work in the Middle East.”

“Hopefully, his efforts will create momentum for a ceasefire in Gaza and a lessening of violence in the entire region,” the congressman said.

‘Pave the way for a more stable future’

U.S. Jewish groups applauded the deal.

The Jewish Federations of North America welcomed the agreement and said Israel “has long endured the unacceptable threat of Iran’s proxy Hezbollah amassing heavy weapons along its northern border, and since Oct. 8, 2023, firing regular missiles, drones and rockets, forcing over 60,000 people to evacuate their homes.”

“Throughout this harrowing period, Jewish Federations have been there to support Israel’s communities, and we will continue to support them in their needs going forward,” it stated.

“We are hopeful that this agreement will help pave the way for a more stable future, allow Israel’s citizens to return to their homes, and end the unacceptable rain of rockets and missiles that have terrorized Israel’s civilians these past 14 months.”

The American Jewish Committee stated that “as Israel has done time and time again, it has chosen to agree to a ceasefire at the risk of huge potential costs.”

“To protect this peace, enforcement from the Lebanese army, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, and U.S. Central Command will be paramount,” the AJC stated.

“As long as Hezbollah, funded by the Iranian regime to eradicate Israel, remains on its border, Israel and her people are under threat.”

It added that “much of this deal is based on the original tenets of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which has failed to be enforced since its adoption in 2006.”

“While AJC welcomes the new enforcement mechanisms in this agreement, we will continue to advocate for a reassessment of UNIFIL’s mandate and operations,” AJC added.

“As recently as last August, UNIFIL’s mandate was simply renewed without the necessary adjustments to address the threat posed by Hezbollah. Without meaningful reforms, UNIFIL will continue to fall short of its mandate.”

AIPAC stated that “this war was a direct byproduct of Iran arming and funding its terror proxy Hezbollah and the international community’s failure to enforce Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war.”

It called on the international community to “remedy its failures following the 2006 war and ensure Hezbollah can’t rearm or operate south of the Litani River.”

Mark Mellman, president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, stated that the “ceasefire achievement reaffirms our long-standing belief that this is the most pro-Israel administration in American history.” He added that the agreement “protects Israel’s security.”

“Reminder: There is no peace agreement. The goal of the Tehran regime and its proxy terror armies (in this case, Hezbollah) remains the destruction of Israel,” wrote Gerald Steinberg, founder and president of NGO Monitor.

“In response, and based on the lessons of the past 14 months, Israel will act with force and preemptively whenever its survival is threatened.”