Originally scheduled for the anniversary of the Hamas’ October 7 massacre, the march was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

By Jewish Breaking News

Havana’s streets erupted in a sea of Palestinian flags on Monday as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel led hundreds in a charged march in support of Hamas.

The demonstration, featuring some 250 Palestinian medical students studying in Cuba, saw Diaz-Canel and his cronies donning keffiyeh scarves while parading behind a banner reading “Long live free Palestine.”

Originally scheduled for the anniversary of the Hamas’ October 7 massacre, the march was postponed due to Hurricane Milton. A delay that did nothing to temper the event’s anti-Israel fervor.

“We are here to support the just claim of the Palestinian people, for their sovereignty, their freedom against the genocidal crusade that Israel practices towards the Palestinian people,” Michel Marino, a 20-year-old international relations student, told AFP.

Notably absent from the Cuban government’s fictitious narrative was any mention of the Hamas attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages.

While Diaz-Canel grandstands on the world stage, joining South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the ICJ, his regime continues to stifle dissent and basic freedoms at home.

Thousands of starving Cubans took to the streets back in march to demand better living conditions amid persistent blackouts and food scarcity.

Despite the severity of these conditions, Diaz-Canel has made no substantive economic reforms, instead opting to hand out harsh and lengthy prison sentences to perceived threats.