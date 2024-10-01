Six killed, nine wounded in Jaffa terror shooting

The two Palestinian terrorists responsible for killing eight Israelis near the Tel Aviv rail. (Twitter Screenshot)

The victims were taken to Wolfsin Medical Center in Holon and Sourasky Tel Aviv Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital).

By JNS

Eight people were killed in a terrorist shooting on Jerusalem Boulevard in Tel Aviv-Jaffa on Tuesday night, according to Hebrew-language media. Three others are in serious condition and additional people were wounded in the attack.

Two terrorists were killed at the scene.

“There are several wounded with varying degrees of injuries,” the Magen David Adom medical response group said in a statement. The organization declared a mass casualty event.

The victims were taken to Wolfsin Medical Center in Holon and Sourasky Tel Aviv Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital).

A police officer on the scene said the terrorist attack involved at least two gunmen who exited a train car and opened fire at people waiting at one of the light rail stations on Jaffa’s Jerusalem Boulevard.

מתל אביב יפו: פיגוע ירי קשה מאוד בשדרות ירושלים ביפו.

שתי זירות בתחנת רכבת ובית כנסת : שני מחבלים

10 נפגעים אנוש וקשה pic.twitter.com/m379mToZIZ — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) October 1, 2024

This is a developing story.