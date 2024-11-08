El Al to operate rescue flights from Amsterdam on Shabbat

Following approval from Israeli chief Rabbis, El Al has suspended its policy of not operating on Shabbat and scheduled three rescue flights on Friday night and Saturday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

To assist Israelis in Amsterdam following the violent riot at the football game Thursday night, El Al is announcing it is operating rescue flights from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv also on Shabbat.

On Thursday, violent anti-Israeli rioters attacked Israelis, wounding at least ten.

Until Friday afternoon, three Israelis were missing but were later located.

Following approval from Israeli chief Rabbis, El Al has suspended its policy of not operating on Shabbat and scheduled three rescue flights on Saturday.

According to Jewish law, Shabbat prohibitions can be suspended to save lives.

The first of the free flights, which are offered at no charge, will leave Amsterdam at 2 pm and will arrive in Tel Aviv on Friday evening, and there will be two additional departures.

The tickets are free to those who hold an El Al airline ticket or a ticket from another Israeli airline.

The flights must be arranged through a customer service hotline: 03-9404040.

In addition to the rescue flights, El Al has two additional flights from Amsterdam returning to Israel on Friday as part of their regular schedule.

PassportCard Travel has announced that two planes with medical teams have been deployed to Amsterdam and has asked policyholders in Amsterdam to contact them with updates.

Cellcom announced it was offering special phone packages for people staying in Amsterdam to stay in contact with their loved ones.

Pelephone and Partner are providing similar offers to Israeli customers in Amsterdam.

United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has opened up a hotline for Israelis in Amsterdam affected by the violence.

In addition, Israel’s Health Ministry is providing emotional and psychological assistance to Israelis in Amsterdam and upon their return.