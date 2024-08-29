European leaders mull sanctions on top Israeli ministers – report

Bezalel Smotrich (r) with Itamar Ben-Gvir at a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Foreign ministers representing European Union member states reportedly set to deliberate on proposal to sanctions on two senior Israeli government ministers.

By World Israel News Staff

European Union member states are considering imposing sanctions on two senior Israeli government ministers over their comments on the ongoing war against Hamas and calls to alter the religious status quo on the Temple Mount, according to a report Thursday.

An unnamed source told The Jerusalem Post that European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell had put forth a proposal to impose sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party).

The source confirmed a report published Sunday by The Guardian which claimed that European foreign ministers are set to meet to discuss Borrell’s plan on Thursday.

According to the source cited by the Post, Thursday’s meeting is an informal one, and no final decision can be made on sanctions during the gathering. Instead, Borrell scheduled the meeting in order to ascertain whether there is widespread backing for imposing sanctions on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

Such a move would require a unanimous decision by the European Union’s 27 member states.

Earlier this month, Borrell accused Ben-Gvir and Smotrich of “incitement to war crimes,” after the two called to impose a siege on the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war.

“While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians,” Borrell tweeted on August 11th.

“Like Min. Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda. I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire.”

Borrell also condemned Ben-Gvir’s repeated calls to permit Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount.

“I share DPM @AymanHsafadi’s concerns about the repeated violations of the Status Quo of the Holy Sites, under continued threat including from Minister Ben Gvir,” Borrell tweeted Wednesday, responding to Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi’s call for foreign powers to take “effective action” to prevent Jews from praying on the Temple Mount.

On August 7th, Borrell’s office accused Smotrich of promoting war crimes against the population of Gaza, citing his recent call to bar the transfer of aid to Gaza until Israeli hostages are released.

“Deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime. Minister Smotrich saying that ‘it might be justified and moral’ to let Israel ’cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger’ until the ‘hostages are returned’ is beyond ignominious. It demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity.”