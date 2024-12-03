Ex-hostage: ‘Gazans are brainwashed since birth to hate Jews’

Fernando Marman and Louis Har, who were rescued from Gaza, are reunited with their families at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Monday February 12, 2024. Photo: IDF Spokesperson

Gazans are “happy to sacrifice their children to kill Jews. That’s how they live,” says freed hostage Louis Har.

By World Israel News Staff

A former hostage held by the Hamas terror group said that his political views had changed dramatically following his abduction, noting that the average Gazan is raised from a young age to support the murder of Jews.

Louis Har, 71, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7th. His sister, niece, long-term girlfriend, and brother-in-law were also abducted.

Har’s sister, niece, and girlfriend were released in a December 2023 hostage deal, while he and his brother-in-law were held in various locations throughout Gaza.

“My views have changed a lot from October 6 until today,” Har said during a recent interview on the Melting Pot podcast.

“I don’t trust any of [the Gazans]. I know that in some way, everyone in Gaza is involved. They were born to hate. They are given weapons when they are babies. They’re happy to sacrifice their children to kill Jews. That’s how they live.”

Har said that the brainwashing is so intense that even having a dialogue with the average Gazan regarding peace with Israel cannot happen, until there are dramatic changes to the Gazan education system

“To achieve dialogue and coexistence, several generations of proper education in which hatred isn’t taught need to pass. That does not exist. There is no one to talk to. Before I was abducted, I wanted to live [alongside them] in peace and coexistence,” he added.

In Israel, Har stressed, “we do not hate. We are truly trying to move forward.”

In February 2024, Har and his brother-in-law were rescued from an apartment building in Rafah – where they were held in a Gazan family’s home – in a daring IDF operation.

When NPR asked Har about Gazans killed during the rescue raid, the former captive said that “most of the people there are Hamas. They don’t intend to pet us and to love us, and I have no mercy toward them at the moment.”