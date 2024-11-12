‘F–the Jews’ – Antisemitic Amsterdam riots continue

In a clip widely circulating on social media, one of Amsterdam’s iconic trams was seen going up in flames.

By World Israel News Staff

Antisemitic disturbances in Amsterdam have continued nearly a week after the Maccabi Tel Aviv – Ajax soccer match, with rioters beating passerby, attacking police officers, and burning trams and vehicles in the city overnight Monday.

Hundreds of youth violated a three-day ban on demonstrations in the city, gathering in the central Dam Square and chanting “Free Palestine” and clashing physically with police who attempted to disperse them.

Some 50 people were reported to have been arrested at Dam Square.

The rioters ran amok in the streets of central Amsterdam, torching cars, destroying bicyles, and causing property damage.

Dutch-language outlet De Telegraaf described scenes of chaos, as rioters attacked a passerby on a bicycle, throwing him to the ground and beating him.

The rioters also threw debris at police officers and other bystanders while yelling “F— the Jews” and other antisemitic slogans.

In a clip widely circulating on social media, one of Amsterdam’s iconic trams was seen going up in flames.

City authorities said that the tram had been empty at the time of the blaze, which was likely sparked by fireworks launched by the rioters, and nobody was injured.

Geert Wilders, the head of the Dutch parliament’s largest party, the right-wing Party for Freedom, took to social media to condemn the unrest.

Referencing the pogrom last Thursday against Israeli soccer fans in the city, Wilders wrote, “”After the Jew-hunt, the Intifada.”

During the anti-Israel riot several days ago, Wilders bemoaned what he said was inaction on the part of police to stop the antisemitic assaults.

“Pogrom on the streets of Amsterdam. We will become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags are hunting Jews,” he wrote.

“I will not accept this. Never. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect Israeli citizens. Never again.”