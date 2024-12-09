Fearing new hostile regime, Iran attempts to woo Syrian rebels

Tehran opens direct line of communication with Syria’s new leadership – amid fears the Islamist-led rebels who toppled the pro-Iranian Assad regime could take a ‘hostile trajectory’ vis-a-vis Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

Tehran has opened a direct line of communication with Syrian rebel forces who seized control of the capital city of Damascus on Sunday, a senior Iranian official informed Reuters Monday, in an attempt to improve ties with insurgents Iran has hitherto sought to crush.

Prior to the fall of Damascus and the collapse of the Assad regime, Iran had worked alongside Russia to bolster the Ba’athist government in Syria, providing not only weapons but also organizing militias to help combat rebel forces across the country.

Now, however, Iran has made an about-face, the official said, and is attempting to achieve a rapprochement with its former enemies, including Sunni fundamentalists, who make up a large portion of the rebel forces.

The rebel alliance which succeeded in overrunning Damascus was headed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Sunni group formerly associated with Al Qaeda which has been accused in the past of targeted bombings against Shi’ite pilgrims in Syria.

Iran is attempting, the official said, to “prevent hostile trajectory” between Tehran and the new regime in Damascus.

Despite their difficult mutual history, Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed optimism Sunday that relations between Iran and Syria could continue to be based on a “far-sighted and wise approach,” even after the change in regime.

Senior Iranian officials have yet to panic over the loss of their long-time ally, ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad, with three different Iranian officials saying their government is working to find elements within the new Syrian leadership “whose views are closer to Iran’s.”

“The main concern for Iran is whether Assad’s successor will push Syria away from Tehran’s orbit,” one Iranian official said. “That is a scenario Iran is keen to avoid.”