Federal benefactors of Islam – analysis

The FBI and a bomb squad detonated a suspicious package found in this cooler during the investigation of a truck crashing into pedestrians, followed by a shooting on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

As the mass murder confirms, the FBI fails to protect Americans from terrorism but succeeds in obscuring the motives of the terrorists.

By Lloyd Billingsley, Frontpage Magazine

In any terrorist attack, facts about the perpetrators and victims are slow to emerge in any detail. In New Orleans on New Year’s Day, the primary fact was clear right from the start.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation failed to prevent a Muslim named Shamsud-Din Jabbar from perpetrating an act of vehicular jihad that claimed at least 14 innocent lives and wounded many others. The FBI was quick to augment the failure with falsehood.

New Orleans mayor La Toya Cantrell told reporters, “know that the city of New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack.” For FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan, “this is not a terrorist event,” and the FBI would be taking over the investigation. The result was what Americans have come to expect.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar flew a black Islamic State Flag. The FBI acknowledged the connection but found no evidence that the Islamic State had directed him to launch the attack. As it happens, back in 2014, ISIS told its followers:

If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman, or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him.

So the FBI was wrong, and the New Orleans attack was hardly its first failure.

As the people might recall, on February 26, 1993, the FBI failed to prevent Islamic terrorists from bombing the World Trade Center in New York. The attack claimed six deaths, with more than 1,000 wounded, a warning of what was to come.

On September 11, 2001, the FBI failed to prevent a small band of Al Qaeda terrorists from hijacking airliners and crashing them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, with 3,000 dead and thousands wounded.

After this massive attack, the worst since Pearl Harbor in 1941, the FBI failed to elevate its vigilance against Islamic jihad on American soil.

U.S. Army major Nidal Hasan proclaimed himself a “Soldier of Allah,” the definition of a jihadist. The FBI knew Hasan was communicating with al Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki about killing Americans. Even so, the bureau’s Washington office “does not currently assess Hasan to be involved in terrorist activities.” In reality, he was.

At Fort Hood on November 5, 2009, yelling “Allahu Akbar” as he fired, Hasan murdered 13 American soldiers, including Pvt Francheska Velez who was pregnant, and wounded more than 30 others.

By this time, the composite character president, formerly known as Barry Soetoro, had shifted the FBI’s focus from Islamic terrorism to his domestic opposition, with predictable consequences.

Russian intelligence warned the FBI about Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev but the bureau failed to follow through. On April 13, 2013 at the Boston Marathon, the Muslim brothers detonated bombs that killed three and wounded nearly 300. That attack encouraged other terrorists on the home front.

On December 2, 2015 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik murdered 14 employees, wounded more than 20 others, and planted bombs to claim more victims and kill the first responders. The FBI failed to prevent this attack, which would not be the last.

In 2013, the FBI interviewed a Muslim named Omar Mateen but judged that he posed no threat.

On June, 12, 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the Islamic State supporter gunned down 49 people and wounded more than 50 others. As at Fort Hood, the Boston Marathon and San Bernardino, the FBI played no role in the takedown of the terrorists.

In New Orleans last week, local police took down Islamic State jihadist Shamsud-Din Jabbar. The FBI proclaimed the mass murderer a “lone wolf” terrorist who was not “aided by anyone.”

Nothing about Jabbar’s motive to murder those the Islamic state calls “disbelieving Americans,” with bullets, IEDs, poison and even cars.

The FBI told Biden the attacker was a U.S. Army veteran “inspired by ISIS,” but the Delaware Democrat did not name or condemn the terrorist.

At this writing, the confirmed dead include:

Nicole Perez, Drew Dauphin, Reggie Hunter, Matthew Tennedorio, Kareem Badawi, Hubert Gauthreaux, Terrence Kennedy, Elliot Wilkinson, Brandon Taylor, Edward Pettifer, Nikyra Dedeaux and Latasha Polk.

The victims range in age from 18-63 and like the many others wounded they simply wanted to ring in the new year in fine style.

At this writing, Joe Biden has yet to name a single victim of Shamsud-Din Jabbar Jabbar’s attack. As the mass murder confirms, the FBI fails to protect Americans from terrorism but succeeds in obscuring the motives of the terrorists.

The bureau also excels at persecuting pro-life activists, harassing peacefully protesting parents, and gunning down 75-year old woodworker Craig Robertson for statements about Biden he allegedly posted online.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has become Joe Biden’s private Gestapo and KGB. Kash Patel, President Trump’s pick to head the FBI, has his work cut out for him. The people will be watching.