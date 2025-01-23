Hamas accused of diverting aid as over 2,400 trucks enter Gaza

Armed and masked Palestinians seen secure trucks loaded with humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, on Salah al-Din Road east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 19, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

By JNS

Despite over 2,400 aid trucks having entered the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on Sunday, Gaza residents say the aid is not reaching them.

They are accusing Hamas of diverting it and selling it, Hebrew media reported on Thursday.

“We don’t see any aid or goods at reasonable prices. Why?” lamented one resident, according to Channel 12 News.

Another said, “Hamas steals the aid and sells it to merchants, who then set exorbitant prices at the expense of our entire people.”

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 897 aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday alone, following 630 on Sunday and 915 on Monday.

The ceasefire agreement mandates the daily entry of at least 600 aid trucks, including 50 carrying fuel, with half destined for northern Gaza.