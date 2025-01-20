Hamas claims victory while admitting leadership decimated by Israel

PA slams rival, saying the release of even 2,000 prisoners was not worth the price Gazans paid in deaths, injuries and six times more being arrested by Israel forces.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Hamas claimed victory Sunday after a ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip, while admitting that almost its entire leadership was decimated by the IDF in the last 15 months of war.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Hezbollah-owned Al Manar TV that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “thought he was able to end the resistance in Gaza…. But he failed, and the resistance remained steadfast in the field, and even attained achievements that are recorded for it.”

Hamdan’s definition of achieving a win was that Israel “was forced to negotiate with” Hamas, and “wanted to recover its prisoners by force, but it could not achieve that except through negotiations, while the resistance remained steadfast on the ground by the will of its people.”

He also couched the loss of almost the whole top political and military echelon of both Hamas and Hezbollah to IDF forces as being “natural for the leaders of the resistance to lead the ranks of the martyrs.”

Among the names he listed of his own organization were Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by IDF soldiers in Gaza, deputy leader of Hamas’ political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, who was assassinated in an airstrike in Beirut, and Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, who was considered Hamas’ No. 3 leader, in an airstrike in Gaza.

Although both Israel and the U.S. had confirmed Issa’s death last March, this was the first time a Hamas official admitted the fact.

Hamdan also hinted that Hamas was not deterred by its losses, saying that “the battle area was Gaza, but it was not a battle for Gaza alone, but a battle to liberate Palestine and Jerusalem, and it is the beginning of the great liberation process.”

Hamdan’s triumphant pose was mocked by its bitter nationalist rival, the Palestinian Authority (PA), whose popularity in the area of Judea and Samaria that it controls is very much eclipsed by Hamas.

In an interview with the Saudi al-Arabiya channel, Mahmoud al-Habash, an adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said that in exchange for the expected release of perhaps 1,500 to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, more than 50,000 Palestinians had been killed, 120,000 had been injured, and more than 13,000 Palestinians had been arrested by Israel over the course of the war.

The arrests al-Habash mentioned were made by the IDF both in the Gaza Strip and the PA, with about a third of the terrorists caught in Judea and Samaria being members of the Islamist Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and most of the rest belonging to the PA’s own Fatah movement.

Hamdan then demanded that Hamas acknowledge that it failed, instead of using “empty slogans about victory.”

As he noted in a separate interview with the Saudi Al-Hadath channel, the end result of 15 months of war was a tripling of the number of Palestinians prisoners now held in Israeli jails.

“Have their goals been achieved, or do they see that what happened on October 7 achieved what they wanted when Hamas did what they did?” he also asked, while deliberately obscuring the fact that the terrorists had massacred, raped and burned to death 1,200 people, the vast majority of them civilians, in their surprise invasion of southern Israel.

“Did we win by losing our loved ones?” he asked rhetorically, and went on to accuse Hamas of “using” the “sacred cause” of the Palestinians “just to achieve political gains that may not be yours,” in a veiled reference to Iran, Hamas’ main financial backer and arms supplier.

What Iran has long called its “axis of resistance” against Israel, “was exposed as an empty axis that has no value or meaning” and is instead “a trader in the Palestinian people,” who are “now facing a major catastrophe,” he added.