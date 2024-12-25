Hamas, Netanyahu trade blame as hostage deal hits roadblock

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on September 9, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Hamas accuses Israel of issuing new demands in hostage deal talks; Netanyahu accuses the terror group of lying and ‘reneging on understandings already reached.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas terror organization traded blame Wednesday afternoon after hostage deal talks in Doha, Qatar appeared to stall, amid reports that Hamas continues to withhold information regarding the condition of the roughly 100 captives held in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli negotiating team returned home following days of talks in Doha, ending the latest round of brokered negotiations.

A senior official cited by Israel Hayom said Hamas was to blame for the breakdown in talks, accusing the terror group of toughening its position, after having appeared to soften it earlier this month.

“Hamas is effectively backing down from the softening that led to the renewal of the talks, and is once again demanding an Israeli commitment to end the war at the end of the comprehensive deal as a condition for implementing its first phase.”

On Wednesday, Hamas issued a statement claimed that the negotiations were “proceeding seriously” and that the group was showing “responsibility and flexibility.”

Hamas accused Israel’s delegation of issuing new demands “and conditions related to the withdrawal” of Israeli forces during a three-phase ceasefire, as well as the freeing of “prisoners and the return of the displaced,” referring to Hamas calls to expand access to the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s alleged new demands “delayed reaching the agreement that was available,” Hamas continued.

Shortly afterwards, Netanyahu’s office responded with a statement rejected Hamas’ claims, accusing the terror group of lying and “reneging” on tentative agreements reached during talks, blaming the Gaza-based organization for the apparent deadlock in negotiations.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to lie, is reneging on understandings that have already been reached, and is continuing to create difficulties in the negotiations,” the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office reads.

“However, Israel will continue its relentless efforts to return all of our hostages.”