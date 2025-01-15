Hamas targeting Israeli forces with advanced cameras smuggled into Gaza via aid trucks

Palestinians seen on trucks loaded with International Humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 1, 2024. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 )

The cameras offer 360-degree and thermal imaging capabilities, and most of the recent IDF casualties were caused by explosive devices triggered by such cameras.

By JNS

Hamas has been using advanced cameras smuggled into Gaza on board humanitarian aid trucks to target Israeli forces in the Strip, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

These cameras allow remote detonation of explosives, contributing to high casualties among Israeli soldiers, particularly in northern Gaza, according to Channel 12 News.

Since Sunday, nine soldiers have been killed and 14 wounded by explosives in Beit Hanoun.

The cameras offer 360-degree and thermal imaging capabilities, and most of the recent IDF casualties were caused by explosive devices triggered by such cameras, according to the report.

A senior IDF officer stated that the military should have approached operations in Beit Hanoun differently, suggesting a more cautious and systematic strategy instead of storming the area, as Hamas had prepared with explosives and cameras in strategic locations.

“We left Beit Hanoun in January 2024, and Hamas had a year to prepare for our return. Every alley here is booby-trapped with explosives and rigged with cameras. We had to approach it differently—strike and clear the area from the air or use heavy engineering tools before any further ground entry. We shouldn’t have stormed in—we needed to proceed slowly and systematically. We need to rethink our strategy,” the officer said, according to Channel 12.