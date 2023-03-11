Hamas: ‘We vow to inflict more painful terror attacks’

The terror group’s comments were made after a Palestinian armed with explosives smuggled into an Israeli settlement.

By World Israel News

Hamas vowed to inflict more terror attacks hours after Palestinian terrorists carried out attacks in Samaria and in Tel Aviv.

“We vow more painful strikes throughout our occupied land as long as [Israeli] aggression continues and its crimes escalate,” the Gaza-ruling terrorist group said in a statement on Friday.

The comments came after a terrorist armed with explosives and knives smuggled into a farm near the settlement of Karnei Shomron. The terrorist was shot and killed by an Israeli farmer.

Hours only, a Palestinian gunman shot and wounded three Israelis in downtown Tel Aviv, two of whom remain in critical condition.

The terrorist, identified as a 23-year-old Hamas member Moataz Khawaja, was shot and killed by security forces at the scene.

Hamas said the attack a “a natural response to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in [Judea and Samaria] and Jenin,” referring to a counterterror raid by the IDF that killed seven Palestinians.

Israeli forces entered Naalin, Khawaja’s village, and arrested his father and another family member.

IDF troops were attacked with rocks and Molotov cocktails as they entered the village.

Prior to his arrest, Khawaja’s father, Salah Khawaja, expressed pride over his son’s attack.

“Praise God, Moataz is beloved by everyone,” he told reporters. “Any young man who witnesses such massacres will naturally respond.”