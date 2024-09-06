Harris running mate Walz says US ‘can’t allow’ Gaza war and should ‘push’ two-state solution on Netanyahu

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz attends the rally in Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA on August 6, 2024 as he was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris as running mate. (Shutterstock)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, said the US “can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza” and vowed to “push” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the direction of a two-state solution.

Walz said to WCMU radio in Michigan on Thursday, “We can’t allow what’s happened in Gaza to happen. The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves.”

While he did acknowledge that the Israelis had suffered a “horrific act of violence on October 7th,” Walz nonetheless emphasized the plight of the Palestinians and that Israel’s government should be pushed to accept a Palestinian State.

Walz said he wanted to push “the Netanyahu government to start moving in that direction.”

When asked about the anti-Israel demonstrations in Michigan, Walz said, “Those folks who are speaking out loudly are speaking out for all the right reasons. It’s a humanitarian crisis. It can’t stand the way it is.”

“Getting a ceasefire with the return of the hostages and then moving towards a sustainable two-state solution is the only way forward,” Walz said.

In July, Israel’s Knesset voted overwhelmingly against a Palestinian State.

The new resolution, passed by a majority of 68 to 9, includes a far broader rejection of Palestinian statehood than a previous resolution passed in February.

“The Israeli Knesset opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state on any piece of land west of the Jordan River,” the resolution reads. “The existence of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel will pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, will further extend the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict and be a source of destabilization for the entire region.”

It will be only a matter of time before Hamas takes over such a Palestinian state turning it into a base for radical Islamic terrorism in full alignment with the Iranian regime that aims to eradicate the State of Israel.”

Although the US has expressed its determination to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal, an agreement is still elusive as Hamas and Israel are at an impasse regarding the Philadelphi corridor.

Hamas has required the IDF to retreat from the Gaza Strip completely. In contrast, Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining a presence on the Philadelphi corridor to prevent weapons smuggling and ensure security.