Hebrew University offers full scholarship to freed hostages

The Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Israel. (Shutterstock)

The program is designed to serve as a cornerstone for these individuals’ return to normalcy, equipping them with the tools to achieve their personal and professional aspirations.

By JNS

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is offering full scholarships in any field of study to all released hostages, the school announced on Sunday.

The university is offering full scholarships for a three-year academic degree—covering both bachelor’s and master’s programs—to all captives freed from Gaza, along with a dedicated fund to ensure children who were held hostage can access higher education in the future.

A bachelor’s degree in Israel normally requires three years of full-time study.

The initiative includes personalized academic guidance, psychological support, and career counseling, aiming to provide a foundation for their recovery and reintegration.

“We are committed to standing by all who experienced the horrors of October 7 and the prolonged captivity under Hamas. It is our responsibility to support them in every way possible,” said Professor Tamir Sheafer, rector of the Hebrew University.

“We aim to help them rebuild a hopeful future and provide a solid anchor in their long rehabilitation journey. As Israel’s leading academic institution, we believe in the transformative power of higher education and its potential to drive personal and societal change. This initiative reflects our deep ethical and social commitment,” Sheafer said.