Hezbollah’s pick for president of Lebanon backs out of race

A view of the Lebanese side of the border near Metula during an IDF operation to destroy Hezbollah tunnels crossing over into Israeli territory, Dec 5, 2018. (Kobi Richter/TPS)

The presidency, which, according to Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system, must go to a Maronite Christian, has been vacant since 2022, when Michel Aoun’s term ended.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hezbollah’s favored candidate for the presidency of Lebanon announced on Wednesday that he was dropping out of the race.

The Lebanese terror group had backed Marada Movement leader Suleiman Frangieh, who said he was backing out of the election and instead endorsed Lebanese army commander General Joseph Aoun.

Frangieh said, “Given that the conditions for electing a president of the republic are now in place and in light of the current circumstances, I hereby announce the withdrawal of my candidacy, which has never been an obstacle to the electoral process.”

He added, “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who supported me. As I have previously stated, I fully endorse General Joseph Aoun, who possesses the qualifications necessary to safeguard the presidency. I wish the Parliament success in the election process, and I hope the nation navigates this critical phase with unity, awareness, and responsibility.”

No political party in Lebanon’s 128-seat parliament has been able to impose its choice, and there is a lack of consensus on whether a candidate should fill the position.

Hezbollah rescinded its support for Frangieh and is apparently willing to compromise with a less extreme candidate.

As the 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon nears its end, Israeli officials are expressing doubts about Beirut’s ability to uphold the agreement in the long term.

“With January 27th still some time away, a lot can change in this region,” a senior Israeli political source told The Press Service of Israel. “The decision to fully withdraw from Lebanon could be made as late as 24 hours before the ceasefire ends. Additionally, Lebanon still faces a prolonged process of electing a president, and further developments in Syria are expected. For all intents and purposes, we are keeping the option of extending the [IDF’s] presence on the table.”