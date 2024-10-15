IDF info posted online likely exploited by Hezbollah and Hamas

A military helicopter is seen after evacuating wounded men from the drone attack, at the Rambam hospital, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 13, 2024. (Flash90)

The Israeli army published maps of bases, including labeling of critical assets, on its publicly accessible recruitment website.

By World Israel News Staff

Much of the planning of Hezbollah’s recent deadly drone attack on a Golani Brigade training base and the Hamas October 7th massacres were likely aided by information that the Israeli military published online, according to a bombshell new report.

For years, the IDF recruitment website Metgaisim has published maps of bases, information about the location of specific buildings, such as dining halls, and vacation schedules for soldiers, KAN News reported.

This data being publicly accessible online meant that Hezbollah and Hamas had easy access to crucial information, which they probably leveraged to plot their attacks.

The October 7th onslaught, which saw multiple army bases overrun by terrorists and the massacres of virtually all soldiers present, raised questions regarding Hamas’ intelligence sources.

Those attacks saw Hamas gunmen systematically conquer army bases, with a clear understanding of which structures were important to attack first.

More recently, on Sunday evening, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck the dining hall of an army base, at a time when the facility was packed with soldiers eating dinner.

The mass casualty event saw 4 soldiers – all 19 years old – killed, seven more severely wounded, and dozens of others hospitalized in critical condition.

KAN discovered that the location of the base’s dining hall, as well as other important information about the base, was publicly available on the Metgaisim website.

“Last night was crazy,” Yousef, the manager of a restaurant in Kafr Qara, told AFP the morning after the attack.

“There was a huge boom and then suddenly ambulances started driving past, first one, then two, then three and more and more.”

“There were so many police cars and paramedics,” he added.

The restaurant is located about a mile away from the base that was struck.

“We’ve been open here for two years and didn’t realize that we were next to such an important base,” Yousef told AFP.

“How did Hezbollah know it was here?”