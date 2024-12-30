IDF secretly destroyed Iranian missile lab in Syria

Israeli commandos raided an Iranian-backed weapons manufacturing site, deep in Syrian territory, in late September.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli commandos raided and destroyed an Iranian-backed research facility and missile manufacturing site in Syria in late September, prior to the flash rebel offensive that ousted longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian defense industry’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (CERS), where Iranian scientists worked, and an Iranian-established missile facility were targeted by the IDF in a covert operation, according to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Kan News.

The IDF had been aware of sites for years, but began making plans to attack after intelligence indicated that advanced equipment was transferred from Iran to the missile manufacturing facility.

The location of the sites is 200 kilometers north of the Syrian-Israel, near the city of Maysaf.

Due to concerns over placing troops on the ground so deep inside of Syrian territory, the IDF initially tried to attack the facilities with airstrikes.

However, attacks from the air proved to be ineffective.

Fearing that the missile facility – which was under the control of the IRGC – would be used to supply weapons to Hezbollah, the defense establishment decided to move forward with the ground operation.

Jerusalem warned the U.S. ahead of the mission that it was planning to carry out a brief raid on Syrian soil.

Eva J. Koulouriotis, a Middle East researcher and expert on jihadi groups in the region, tweeted in September that Israel was behind a series of airstrikes that destroyed roads around CERS and prevented Syrian soldiers from defending the facility.

According to Syria TV – a network affiliated with the country’s opposition movement – Israeli helicopters entered Syrian airspace in the early hours of the morning.

The helicopters hovered over the compound as special forces units rappelled down ropes and conducted a surprise raid of the facility.

According to Koulouriotis, Israeli troops seized critical equipment and documents, then planted explosives which were later detonated, destroying the center.