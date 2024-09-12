Israeli raided Iranian base in Syria, ‘captured’ operatives

Israeli special forces reportedly raided Iranian missile factory on Syrian soil, detained several Iranian nationals working at the facility.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli troops operating on Syrian soil destroyed an Iranian military asset and “captured” two people working at the base, according to new reports from international media outlets.

Earlier this week, airstrikes attributed to Israel rocked the Maysaf region in central Syria. After multiple bombings targeting Iranian assets, 17 people were reported to have been killed, with an additional 43 wounded.

The strike were notable for their intensity, but new reports on Thursday revealed that the operation also included a highly unusual boots-on-the-ground raid by IDF special forces units.

The Scientific Studies and Research Center, known as CERS, was said to be targeted by the raid.

The Iranian-backed facility is used for the manufacture of surface-to-air missiles, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. has said that chemical weapons, including sarin gas, are manufactured at CERS. The Syrian government categorically denies that claim.

The facility is widely believed to provide critical logistical support and arms to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group.

Eva J. Koulouriotis, a Middle East researcher and expert on jihadi groups in the region, tweeted that Israel was behind a series of airstrikes that destroyed roads around CERS and prevented Syrian soldiers from defending the facility.

According to Syria TV – a network affiliated with the country’s opposition movement – Israeli helicopters entered Syrian airspace overnight last Thursday.

The helicopters hovered over the compound as special forces units rappelled down ropes and conducted a surprise raid of the facility.

According to Koulouriotis, Israeli troops seized critical equipment and documents, then planted explosives which were later detonated, destroying the center.

Syria TV reported that “two to four” Iranian nationals were “captured” by Israeli troops, and presumably brought back to Israel for questioning by security agencies.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is considered a terror organization by Israel and the U.S., maintains a heavy presence on the ground in Syria.

Israel has not publicly taken responsibility for the airstrikes or raid.