IDF soldier killed in Gaza, bringing military death toll to 689

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier died over the weekend of wounds sustained battling Hamas terrorists in the southern Gazan city of Rafah on July 20, the military announced on Sunday.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt, 21, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Beit Shemesh.

On Friday, the IDF announced the death of Cpl. (res.) Moti Rave, 37, who was killed fighting in Rafah the previous day.

Rave, from the community of Shani, served as an engineering vehicle operator in the Givati Infantry Brigade.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27 now stands at 329, and at 689 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre, according to official military data.

Additionally, Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded last month during a mission to rescue four hostages, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in May.