IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons routes near Syria-Lebanon border, as fragile ceasefire holds

By Anna Epshtein, TPS

The Israeli Air Force conducted a precision strike overnight targeting weapon transfer routes and terror infrastructures near the Syria-Lebanon border, disrupting Hezbollah’s potential to launch attacks against Israel.

Military sources reported that the strike focused on routes used by Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, a specialized weapons procurement and transfer unit. The operation aimed to intercept potential weapon shipments before they could be deployed against Israeli targets.

The IDF emphasized that the strike is part of an ongoing campaign to prevent Hezbollah from establishing military capabilities near Israel’s northern border. Syrian regime infrastructure reportedly facilitated these weapon transfer routes.

Israeli defense officials stated that the military will continue to take proactive measures to neutralize potential threats, maintaining a clear message that any infrastructure supporting terrorist activities will be targeted.

This latest operation underscores the ongoing tension between Israel and Hezbollah, with a fragile weeklong ceasefire being tested by Hezbollah.

On December 2, Hezbollah fired two missiles at Mount Dov, an area of northern Israel where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria converge on Monday. The barrage was the first since a ceasefire took effect on Wednesday morning.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage, calling it “a warning” to Israel.

The rocketfire came as the United States and France claimed that Israel was violating the ceasefire. According to Hebrew media reports, the issue is Israeli surveillance flights over Beirut, which Washington and Paris claim breaks the ceasefire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded, saying,” “The opposite is true – Israel is working to enforce the agreement in response to violations by Hezbollah, which require immediate action. For example, when armed Hezbollah terrorists are identified in southern Lebanon or when an attempt is made to transfer weapons.”