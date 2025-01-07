‘I’m with Israel’ – Trump doubles down on threats to Hamas if hostages not released

‘The hostages have to get out now,’ says President-elect Donald Trump, reiterating his threat to Hamas that there will be ‘hell to pay’ if captives not freed by the time he takes office on January 20th.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President-elect Donald Trump warned Monday that there “will be hell to pay” if the remaining 100 hostages held in the Gaza Strip are not released by the time he takes office on January 20th.

Echoing comments made via social media on the eve of the presidential election, Trump told conservative pundit and radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt that he is Israel’s “best friend,” touting his policies during his first term as president.

“I’m the best friend that Israel ever had,” said Trump.

“You look at what happened with all of the things that I’ve gotten, including Jerusalem being the capital, the embassy getting built. I got it built.”

“And of course, the Abraham Accords. Every major event that’s happened to Israel over the last fairly short period of time has been given through me. So I’m with Israel. I think that’s pretty obvious to everybody.”

Trump called for the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, warning that there would be “hell to pay” if the captives are not freed by the time he takes office on January 20th.

He also hinted at the use of force, criticizing President Joe Biden’s statement in October 7th, warning Iran and its allies not to escalate the war.

“Exactly what it says. If those hostages aren’t released by the time I get to office, there will be hell to pay,” Trump continued.

“I don’t think I have to go into it anymore. It won’t be the word ‘don’t’… There will be hell to pay. Those hostages have to get out. They have to get out now.”

On the eve of last month’s election, Trump took to his Truth Social account to warn criticize Biden’s handling of the crisis, and to warn that there would be “all hell to pay” if the hostages were not released by inauguration day.