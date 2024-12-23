Images of PA forces with RPG rouse calls to step up security in Judea and Samaria

Although the PA announced the photo was not taken in Jenin, Israeli security investigations concluded otherwise.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Images of Palestinian Authority forces with an RPG have caused alarm in Israel and inspired calls to take action to increase security in Judea and Samaria, Ynet reports.

The photo circulated on social media on Monday showed PA forces holding an RPG during a crackdown on terrorism in a Jenin refugee camp.

Although the PA announced the photo was not taken in Jenin, Israeli security investigations concluded otherwise and determined that the PA more likely confiscated the RPG rather than something that was actively used.

Investigations have shown that the RPG pictured most likely had low operational capability and was not used during the crackdown.

The presence of the weapon is another sign of weapons-smuggling into Judea and Samaria, most likely through Jordan from Iran.

PA security forces typically use AK-47 rifles, machine guns, and sniper rifles.

Although the PA requested more weapons from Israel last year, that request was denied. It is believed Israeli forces will confiscate the RPG.

The PA insists the photo was not taken in Jenin and that it was circulated by Hamas and Islamic Jihad to reflect unfavorably on the PA.

In response to the photos, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said, “I demand that the defense minister and prime minister immediately launch a ground operation in Jenin, similar to what was carried out in Gaza and the north, to prevent a repeat of the October 7 scenes in Judea and Samaria and central Israel.”

He added, “It is no coincidence that Jenin has become the capital of terror. If the terrorists feel confident enough to brandish RPGs and heavy weapons, it means they are testing us. We must respond with an iron fist to stop this threat to Samaria—and from Samaria to the cities of central Israel.”