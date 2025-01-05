Iran armed the Houthis for ‘years’ of attacks against Israel

Small fire in the central Israel city of Beit Shemesh caused by a fragment of interceptor launched at a Houthi missile, November 11, 2024. (X)

Some experts suggest the only path to neutralizing the Houthi threat lies in eliminating its leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

By Jewish Breaking News

With Hamas and Hezbollah taking heavy losses from Israeli forces, Iran has begun funneling more weapons to its Houthi terror proxy.

As part of its global jihad, the Islamic Republic has provided the Houthis with enough military supplies to sustain attacks on Israel and international shipping routes for “years to come,” Yemen’s military spokesman Abdul Basit Al-Baher tells The Telegraph.

“This is clear evidence that Iran is increasing its support for the Houthis after the weakening of Hamas and Hezbollah and the fall of the Assad regime in the region,” he said, noting the Houthis have received from Iran “high-level missiles and aircraft” alongside “workshops for assembling and manufacturing drones and developing missiles.”

In spite of fierce Israeli bombardment and joint U.S.-British strikes against their weapons facilities, Houthi terrorists managed to launch their sixth missile attack on Israel last Thursday in a span of less than two weeks.

The Houthis currently control territory containing roughly 80 percent of Yemen’s population, presenting a formidable challenge for Israel’s intelligence gathering.

Coupled with distance and lack of a shared border, the IDF is reportedly relying on allied tribal sources and the Yemeni government for intelligence information.

Israeli security sources, who previously dismissed the Houthis as a regional nuisance, now acknowledge being caught flat-footed.

“All the time, we were under the conception that the Houthis weren’t an Israeli problem, more for the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” one intelligence source admitted.

“They don’t have the capacity of Hezbollah, but still, they have their own production. Some of that was hit by the US-UK attacks but not all of it, and it’s scattered around Yemen so it’s not easy to locate or tackle as it’s not in one place,” he said. “But I don’t see this being able to continue for years.”

“The Houthis’ whole regime is one Shiite tribe which relies on its megalomaniac leader, and if Israel and the allies eliminate Abdul-Malik and his brother, the whole regime will collapse,” another Israeli security source tells The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s return to office is expected to trigger intensified strikes against the Houthis, particularly given Trump’s pledge to reapply “maximum pressure” against Iran and their terror proxies throughout the Middle East.