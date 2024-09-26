Iran attempted over 50 terror attacks on Jewish targets worldwide since Oct. 7 – report

Israel’s Mossad has foiled dozens of Iranian terror plots targeting Jewish around the world over the past year, double the number from the previous year.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has orchestrated over 50 abortive terrorist plots targeting Jewish targets around the world over the psat year, according to a report published Thursday by The Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s Mossad was reportedly involved in foiling the planned terror attacks, most of which were never widely reported.

Last September, David Barnea, director of the Mossad, revealed that over the preceding year, his agency had managed to foil 27 terrorist attacks against Israeli or Jewish targets around the world which had been orchestrated by Tehran.

With over 50 such attacks foiled since October 7th, 2023, the number of Iranian plots to attack Jewish targets worldwide has roughly doubled over the past year.

According to the Post report, the terror plots foiled by the Mossad were undermined in a variety of ways, sometimes with the assistance of local security or law enforcement agencies and in other instances the Mossad acted alone in a sub rosa fashion.

Notably, in some cases, the Mossad cooperated with local security forces and law enforcement agencies in foreign countries hostile to Israel with no formal diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, in instances where the country in question were angered by Iran’s attempts to carry out a terror attack on their soil.

The report released a partial list of countries were Iranian attacks were foiled by the Mossad, including turkey, Denmark, Germany, and Cyprus.

In May, the Mossad itself revealed that it had been involved in foiling Iranian attacks against Jewish in Sweden and Belgium.

According to the Mossad, Tehran had recruited European crime syndicates, including one known as the “Foxtrot” mafia, to carry out attacks on Israeli embassies on the continent.