Iran blames US for Israeli retaliatory strikes

America ‘complicit’ in Israeli attacks, says Iranian foreign minister, saying Washington ‘bears responsibility’ after Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s missile defense network.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran blamed the United States on Sunday for a series of Israeli airstrikes Saturday, calling Washington “complicit.”

Over 100 Israeli jet fighters struck military targets across Iran on Saturday, including in Tehran, and the Ilan and Khuzestan provinces. In addition, Israeli jets struck Iranian positions in Syria and Iraq.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in the strikes, which came in retaliation for the October 1st ballistic missile attacks by Iran on Israel, in which over 180 missiles were launched.

A day after Israel’s retaliatory strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi linked the United States to the attacks in a televised address.

“The Americans’ partnership in Israel’s operation is quite clear for us,” Araghchi said.

Iran’s foreign affairs chief said that Tehran holds Washington ‘responsible’ for the Israeli reprisals, and claimed that Israel would be powerless in the region were it not for support from the United States.

“The least they did was to provide Israel’s air force with a space corridor, and also, the defense equipment they earlier delivered to Israel is, in a way, considered complicity in this operation against Iran.”

“We maintain that the US partnership in Israel’s crimes and escalation of tension in West Asia is quite clear and Washington bears responsibility for it.”

Araghchi said Iran blamed the U.S. not only for Israel’s strikes on Iran on Saturday, but also for all Israeli military action against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Turning to his petition to the United Nations Security Council, calling on the council to hold an emergency session and to take action against Israel, Araghchi lamented that because of the American veto in the council, no decisive resolutions would likely be passed.