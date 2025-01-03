Irish council votes to strip Israeli flags from public display

The measure faced resistance, particularly from Democratic Unionist Party Councillor Errol Thompson, who pointed to Palestinian flags displayed across the district causing disturbances.

By Jewish Breaking News

Ireland’s angst with the Jewish State intensified on Wednesday after a proposal was approved calling for Israeli flags to be taken down from street lampposts.

In Northern Ireland’s western district, local officials in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council voted overwhelmingly to demand the removal of Israeli flags from public infrastructure.

According to the Irish Times, Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly brought forward the motion after residents in Omagh’s Hospital Road area expressed concerns about “territorial demarcation.”

“There seems to be sluggishness to even engage in a process around the removal of items of this nature. There is a real perception that anybody can put up anything on a lamppost and it won’t come down,” Donnelly stated before the vote.

“Essentially there is just a free rein where people can engage in criminal activity. This is playing out on lampposts in our community where chill factors are created because of a sense of trying to assert a particular political land-grab on particular areas.”

However, the measure faced resistance, particularly from Democratic Unionist Party Councillor Errol Thompson, who pointed to Palestinian flags displayed across the district causing disturbances.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to resolve itself, to be honest. We had the Flags and Emblems Commission, discussions, working groups and everything else. I have also received correspondence about Palestinian flags which people see as very aggressive, as well as offensive slogans on walls,” Thompson argued.

After passing 36-11, the council will now formally request the Police Service of Northern Ireland to begin taking down Israeli flags. It comes at a particularly sensitive time in Irish-Israeli relations.

Ireland has emerged as one of Israel’s fiercest critics since Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 innocents and kidnapped over 250 more on October 7,2023.

Not only did it prematurely recognize a Palestinian state in May without Israel at the table, but the Irish government has also advanced legislation banning Israeli goods sourced from Judea and Samaria.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recently announced the closure of its Dublin embassy, citing Ireland’s “extreme anti-Israel policy” after the country supported South Africa’s case at the International Criminal Court accusing the Jewish State of genocide in Gaza.

“Ireland has crossed all red lines in its relationship with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in promoting bilateral relations with the countries of the world according to priorities that are also derived from the attitude of the various countries towards it,” Sa’ar said.