Islamist party offers to back Netanyahu government

The United Arab List, affiliated with the Southern Islamic Movement, offers to give Netanyahu a ‘safety net’ in the Knesset if the prime minister’s right-wing allies balk at a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli party aligned with a controversial Islamist movement has offered to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government in the Knesset, should Netanyahu face opposition from some of his coalition allies over a possible ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who lead the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit factions, have expressed opposition to any deal with Hamas that would include major concessions, such as the freeing of prominent jailed Palestinian terrorists, an IDF withdrawal from most of the Gaza Strip, and a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday night, MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra’am) told Israel’s Channel 12 that his party’s five Knesset members could provide Netanyahu with a parliamentary “safety net” should Ben-Gvir and Smotrich attempt to either topple the government or block passage of a hostage deal in the Knesset.

“The Zionist parties, led by Benny Gantz, can take such steps. If a government comes that will bring them home and stop the war – the United Arab List will provide a safety net,” Abbas said.

While Abbas criticized the current government, calling it “bad,” he emphasized his support for any effort to secure a hostage deal and an end to the war in Gaza.

Abbas also rejected calls for early elections, saying the country needs political stability, suggesting that opposition leaders could form a new unity government with Netanyahu “that will complete the term, bring back the hostages, stop the war, rehabilitate the south and the north, and also address the issue of crime in Arab society.”

“It is very sad that we are entering 2025 with the hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip. The composition of this government will not bring back the hostages, and therefore a different government composition is needed.”