Israel bars entry to EU foreign minister

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell reportedly forced to cancel trip to Israel, after Jerusalem refused to allow him to enter country during his term in office.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government is barring the foreign affairs chief of the European Union from entering the country during his term in office, Yedioth Aharanoth reported Thursday.

According to the report, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud) has refused a request by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to make a state visit to Israel before leaving office next month.

The left-wing Spanish politician, who has served as the EU’s top diplomat since December 2019, has been a frequent critic of Israel and of the Jewish state’s handling of the war against Hamas since October 7th.

Borrell had sought to make his final state visit to Israel this Saturday and Sunday, but was reportedly refused by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which insisted on delaying his trip until the end of October, after Borrell has left office.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is set to replace Borrell next month as EU foreign affairs chief.

Thursday’s report claimed that following the snub, Borrell cancelled his planned visit altogether, informing Israeli Ambassador to the European Union Haim Regev of the decision.

The EU foreign affairs chief is currently on a regional tour of the Middle East, with visits to Egypt and Lebanon, and a focus on the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

At the end of August, Borrell organized a meeting of foreign ministers of European Union member states, urging them to back EU sanctions on two senior Israeli government ministers.

Borrell has frequently clashed with Israeli Foreign Minister Katz, including in March, after Borrell accused Israel of “provoking famine” in the Gaza Strip, while calling Gaza the world’s “greatest open-air prison” and “greatest open-air graveyard.”