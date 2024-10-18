Israel bolstering border security on Syrian frontier

A bulldozer from the IDF's Engineering Corps operates near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights, Dec. 2, 2023. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

IDF troops are clearing land mines and establishing new barriers in the frontier region.

By JNS

Israeli forces have accelerated work on enhancing defensive measures near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights in recent weeks, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing security sources and analysts.

Troops have cleared land mines and established new barriers on the frontier between the area in the far northeast of Israel and the demilitarized strip bordering Syria, according to the report.

The move suggests Jerusalem could be looking to hit Hezbollah for the first time further east along its border with Lebanon, while establishing a secure zone from which IDF soldiers can monitor the Iranian-backed terrorist army and prevent infiltration into Israel, sources told the news agency.

The work at the Syrian border could also represent a bolstering of Israeli actions to prevent weapons-smuggling from Iran to Hezbollah via Syrian territory.

Reuters, citing a Syrian soldier stationed in south Syria, a Lebanese security official and a U.N. peacekeeping official, revealed that in addition to the previously reported demining activities, Israel was “moving the fence separating the DMZ [demilitarized zone] towards the Syrian side and digging more fortifications in the area.”

The sources said that Israeli tanks had at times briefly entered Syrian territory east of the U.N.-monitored buffer zone to provide security for bulldozers setting up what appears to be a new security fence in the demilitarized area.

The Syrian soldier said it appeared that Israel was establishing a “buffer zone” in the demilitarized area. A second Lebanese security source said that Israel dug a trench near the DMZ in October.

This increased activity at the Syria-Golan border zone began in early October, around the same time that an Israeli ground operation to root out Hezbollah terrorism in Southern Lebanon began. Israel has also ramped up its alleged strikes on Syria during this period, according to the report.

Reuters also reported that Russian troops left the Tal Hara outpost, a strategic overlook point.

“The Russians had left because of understandings with the Israelis to prevent a clash, a Syrian military officer said,” according to the article.

A Syrian army officer said on Tuesday morning that Syrian army commanders ordered Syrian paramilitary groups to withdraw from the southern Quneitra area within 24 hours. Two sources also said that Iraqi militias backed by Iran had also been ordered to move away from the Quneitra countryside after Israeli tanks were spotted in the zone. The Iraqi fighters were told not to engage with Israeli forces directly.

Israel’s military said it “does not comment on operational plans” and it “is currently fighting against the terrorist organization Hezbollah in order to allow for the safe return of northern residents to their homes,” in response to a Reuters question about the demining operation.