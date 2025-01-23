Israel demands Arbel Yehud be among next wave of hostages released

Under the agreement, Hamas is expected to provide the names of the four female hostages to be freed by Friday, a day before their scheduled release.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Israel is insisting that 29-year-old Arbel Yehud be among the second group of hostages released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement with the terrorist group, according to Hebrew media reports.

Three civilian women were released after the ceasefire went into effect on Sunday.

Yehud was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, and is reportedly being held in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, by a Salafi group affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The deal prioritizes the release of living female civilians, and Israel insists on strict adherence to its terms.

We are counting the days, soon we will also count the hours and minutes.

We are waiting for you, dear girl.

Hold on a little longer

Arbel Yehud

Yehud’s brother Dolev was murdered on Oct. 7, and her partner and some of her relatives were abducted. Some have since been freed. A space exploration enthusiast, Yehud previously worked as an instructor on the subject in the Eshkol Regional Council.

Yehud is among seven remaining female hostages from the original list of 33 to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, including civilian Shiri Silberman Bibas and five soldiers: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Danielle Gilboa and Naama Levy.

For each soldier released, Israel is to release 50 Palestinian prisoners, including convicted terrorists.