Israel, Hezbollah ‘closer than ever’ to a ceasefire, says minister

Israeli government minister says that Jerusalem and the Iranian-backed terror group are closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire deal, but one major sticking point remains.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah are now closer than ever before to reaching a deal which would enable the two to enter into a long-term ceasefire, a senior Israeli government minister said Thursday.

After 404 days since large-scale attacks by Hezbollah terrorists began along the Israel-Lebanon frontier, efforts by the U.S. to broker a ceasefire are now “closer” than they have been than at any other time “since the start of the war,” Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) told Reuters in an interview published Thursday afternoon.

“I think we are at a point that we are closer to an arrangement than we have been since the start of the war,” Cohen said.

Ever since Israeli forces entered southern Lebanon on October 1st, the Biden administration has sought to secure a truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel has demanded that the Iranian proxy group withdraw away from the Israeli frontier to the northern bank of the Litani River, and that the IDF retain the right to operate in Lebanon should Hezbollah violate the agreement.

Furthermore, Israel has sought mechanisms to ensure the disarming of the Shi’ite Muslim terror group.

Recent reports claim that Russia has joined the U.S. effort to broker a deal, with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly visiting Russia as part of ceasefire talks last week, before meeting with U.S. Secretary of State this week.

Nevertheless, despite the progress made, Cohen emphasized that there still remain some obstacles to a deal, including Hezbollah’s refusal to accept Israel’s insistence on retaining the right to operate in Lebanon should the terror group abrogate a future deal.

“We will be less forgiving than in the past over attempts to create strongholds in territory near Israel,” Cohen said.