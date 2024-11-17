Israel mulls sending captured Russian weapons to Ukraine

Russian arms include Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, Strela shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, RPG-29 Vampire and other weapons.

By Noah Michaeli, TPS

Russian-made weapons captured from Hezbollah and Hamas may soon find their way to Ukraine as Israeli lawmakers consider legislation authorizing the transfers.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told The Press Service of Israel he praised the symbolism of what the move represents.

“The Ukrainian reaction is positive, but in order to make such a decision, you don’t need Knesset laws,” Korniychuk told TPS-IL.

According to the ambassador, if the goal was simply to transfer the weapons discretely, this could be done by the Israeli Minister of Defense alone, without the need for Knesset legislation.

“This [Knesset legislation] was to make it more public,” Korniychuk said. “I’ve already heard all these ideas of not provoking Russia. But given everything, Russia hosting Hamas leaders, supplying Hezbollah with weapons, and more, what else can you provoke?”

“We have the same enemy, Iran, Russia, and the Iranian proxies,” he added.

The bill, which has been placed on the Knesset table for early discussion, specifically allows for weaponry confiscated during military operations, in Lebanon and in territories under the control of the Palestinian Authority, to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The legislation is being spearheaded by Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel and MK Dan Ilouz.

Based on photos and videos released by the Israel Defense Forces, the seized Russian arms include Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, Strela shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, RPG-29 Vampire and RPG-27 Tavolga rocket-propelled grenade launchers, Metis-M anti-tank missile systems, and MRO-A rocket-propelled anti-personnel flamethrowers. Also confiscated were stockpiles of Kalashnikov rifles.

It isn’t clear if the weapons were directly provided by Russia or delivered by third parties.

Under the terms of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily.

More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.