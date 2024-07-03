Israel must control Gaza to prevent another Oct. 7th: MK

“Today in the Gaza Strip, the real military bases are the hospitals and schools,” said Likud MK.



By World Israel News Staff

Israel must maintain robust security control over the Gaza Strip, or risk leaving the country vulnerable to yet another terror onslaught like the October 7th massacres, said MK Amit HaLevi.

The Likud party member told Radio 103FM on Wednesday morning that an Israeli military presence in the coastal enclave is necessary to ensure the safety of the state.

“If we do not control the territory…we will simply prepare the next massacre,” HaLevi said.

“Most of the adult residents of the Gaza Strip are either members of Hamas or work in its apparatus,” he added, explaining that distinguishing between combatants and civilians is “impossible” in Gaza due to the deep entrenchment of the terror group in civil and governmental organizations.

“Today in the Gaza Strip, the real military bases are the hospitals and schools,” he continued.

The lawmaker stressed that “re-educating” Gazans, in order to combat the antisemitic and “neo-Nazi ideology” instilled by Hamas, is of paramount importance.

HaLevi’s remarks come as pressure grows on Israel to announce its plan for post-war Gaza, and opinions on the matter within the government and military establishment appear to be sharply divided.

Recent reports indicate that despite public declarations to the contrary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to permit the Palestinian Authority to have a significant role in governing Gaza.

The Biden administration has attempted to broker a multinational coalition, which would involve peacekeepers from Arab countries including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, to be responsible for security in the coastal enclave.

However, Netanyahu has stated that he will not cede security control of Gaza and has hinted that Israeli troops will remain present on the group in the territory for the long-term.