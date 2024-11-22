Israeli defense minister orders end to administrative arrests for Jews in Judea, Samaria

Emergency security measure used to prevent terror attacks will no longer be employed against Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria, Defense Minister Israel Katz rules.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s defense minister has ended the practice of using an emergency provision to place Israeli Jews living in Judea and Samaria under extended arrest without trial.

On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) announced that he has instructed his ministry to halt the practice of using administrative arrest or detention against Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria.

“In the current climate, where Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria face significant threats of Palestinian terrorism, supported by the Iranian axis of evil seeking to establish a terror front against Israel, and where international sanctions unfairly target settlers and settlement organizations, it is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such a severe step,” Katz said Friday.

“When there are suspicions of criminal activity, those responsible can and should be prosecuted. If no criminal charges can be brought, other preventive measures must be employed that do not involve administrative detention.”

“I unequivocally condemn any acts of violence against Palestinians and taking the law into one’s own hands,” Katz continued, adding: “It is critical to allow the IDF and other security forces to combat Palestinian terrorism and violence effectively, without individuals undermining the rule of law.”

Administrative detentions were first adopted by the British Mandate, as one of the emergency regulations of 1945.

The emergency measures were continued on by the State of Israel following its establishment in 1948, allowing state authorities to detain individuals for up to six months at a time without a trial, indictment, or proof of wrongdoing, as a preventative measure to confront a perceived threat to national security.

Such administrative orders can be issued by the Shin Bet internal security agency, the Israel Police, or Israeli courts.

In Judea and Samaria, the orders are issued under the authority of the Defense Ministry, which administers those parts of Judea and Samaria which are under Israeli control.

According to Katz’s office, the minister met with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar earlier this week, advising him of the policy change and asking Bar to “put alternative tools in place.”

Administrative arrest is used frequently against Palestinian Arabs suspected of plotting terrorist attacks against Israelis, but has also been employed occasionally against Israeli Jews, including residents of Judea and Samaria.