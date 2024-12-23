Israeli forces arrest nine, seize weapons in Judea and Samaria December 23, 2024An Israeli soldier during a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria. (IDF Spokesperson)(IDF Spokesperson)Israeli forces arrest nine, seize weapons in Judea and Samaria Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israeli-forces-arrest-nine-seize-weapons-in-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print Palestinian Authority security forces seized a vehicle loaded with locally-made explosives, as it was heading towards the Jenin camp in northern Samaria.By JNSIsraeli security forces arrested nine wanted Palestinians during counter-terror activities in Judea and Samaria overnight Sunday, the IDF said.During the operations, forces confiscated an M16 rifle, a “Carlo” submachine gun, ammunition, weapons parts, explosive components, and additional military equipment.There were no casualties among the Israeli forces. לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ וכוחות משטרת ישראל פעלו במהלך הלילה ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון ועצרו תשעה מבוקשים. בבית לחם שבחטיבת עציון איתרו הכוחות רובה מסוג M16, תחמושת, חלקי נשק וציוד צבאי נוסף. בתקוע שבגזרת החטיבה נעצרו שלושה מבוקשים ותוחקרו עשרות חשודים בפעילות טרור >> pic.twitter.com/pbHV0jT8nk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 23, 2024Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority security forces seized a vehicle loaded with locally-made explosives, as it was heading towards the Jenin camp in northern Samaria, Ynet reported on Monday.P.A. security forces also apprehended three Jenin residents wanted for two years over gunfire incidents. Against the backdrop of Ramallah’s offensive over the past two weeks, Kan News shared a video purportedly of Jenin-based terrorists threatening suicide bombing attacks on P.A. security forces.Read WATCH: Footage from IDF special forces securing Hezbollah compounds near Litani River“You will never enter the Jenin camp, over our bodies,” the terrorists said in the video. המחבלים בג׳נין מאיימים לפוצץ את עצמם על אנשי מנגנוני הביטחון של הרשות הפלסטינית, שמנהלים נגדם מבצע במחנה בשבועיים האחרונים:״לעולם לא תיכנסו למחנה ג׳נין, על גופותינו״ pic.twitter.com/d5mRaVFZqY— Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) December 23, 2024 IDFJudea and Samariaweapon smuggling