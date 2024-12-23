Israeli forces arrest nine, seize weapons in Judea and Samaria

An Israeli soldier during a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria. (IDF Spokesperson)

Palestinian Authority security forces seized a vehicle loaded with locally-made explosives, as it was heading towards the Jenin camp in northern Samaria.

By JNS

Israeli security forces arrested nine wanted Palestinians during counter-terror activities in Judea and Samaria overnight Sunday, the IDF said.

During the operations, forces confiscated an M16 rifle, a “Carlo” submachine gun, ammunition, weapons parts, explosive components, and additional military equipment.

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ וכוחות משטרת ישראל פעלו במהלך הלילה ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון ועצרו תשעה מבוקשים. בבית לחם שבחטיבת עציון איתרו הכוחות רובה מסוג M16, תחמושת, חלקי נשק וציוד צבאי נוסף. בתקוע שבגזרת החטיבה נעצרו שלושה מבוקשים ותוחקרו עשרות חשודים בפעילות טרור >> pic.twitter.com/pbHV0jT8nk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority security forces seized a vehicle loaded with locally-made explosives, as it was heading towards the Jenin camp in northern Samaria, Ynet reported on Monday.

P.A. security forces also apprehended three Jenin residents wanted for two years over gunfire incidents.

Against the backdrop of Ramallah’s offensive over the past two weeks, Kan News shared a video purportedly of Jenin-based terrorists threatening suicide bombing attacks on P.A. security forces.

“You will never enter the Jenin camp, over our bodies,” the terrorists said in the video.