Israeli forces seize Golan buffer zone, bomb chemical weapons plant as rebels depose Assad

Israeli reserve soldiers in the Golan Heights, by the Northern Israeli border with Syria, during the Iron Swords War. November 21, 2023. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

IDF on high alert in the Golan Heights, entering demilitarized zone and warning rebel forces not to approach Israeli frontier.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli forces entered the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights early Sunday morning, taking up positions along the Syrian frontier immediately following the capture of Damascus by rebel forces, an IDF spokesperson said.

The Israeli military announced Sunday morning that IDF infantry and armored units have been deployed to the Golan buffer zone, established after the 1973 Yom Kippur War to separate Israeli and Syrian forces.

IDF forces entered the demilitarized zone before dawn Sunday, following news that Syrian rebels had seized control of Damascus, forcing President Bashar Assad to flee.

“In accordance with the situational assessment following the recent events in Syria, including the entry of armed personnel into the buffer zone, the IDF has deployed forces in the buffer zone and in several other places necessary for its defense, to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel,” the army said.

“The reinforcement of forces will enable strengthening the defense in the area and the preparation of forces for various scenarios in the sector.”

The Israeli army emphasized Sunday that the IDF will not intervene in the Syrian civil war, but added that rebel forces must not enter the demilitarized zone.

The IDF’s Northern Command has been placed on elevated alert over possible attacks by rebel forces.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the border of the demilitarized zone Saturday before the collapse of the Assad regime, saying that Israeli forces were “monitoring to ensure that local elements aren’t moving in our direction.”

“We are very closely following what is happening,” Halevi continued. “The main emphasis is to see the Iranian exit.

“The second thing is to see the local elements taking over the area, what they are doing, how they behave, how they are deterred, and [ensure] don’t get confused and turn in our direction.”

In addition, Syrian media outlets reported that the Israeli air force has struck multiple targets in Syria, including arms factories and weapons caches.

One target hit early Sunday morning has reportedly been identified as a chemical weapons plant, destroyed preemptively by Israel to prevent Islamist rebels from seizing weapons at the factory.

Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli of the ruling Likud party called on the government to take full control over the DMZ, and establish a “new line of defense” along the Syrian border.

“The events in Syria are far from being a cause for celebration,” Chikli tweeted Sunday morning.

“Despite the rebranding of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham,” Chikli continued, referencing a Sunni Islamist rebel army, “and its leader Ahmed al-Shara, the bottom line is that most of Syria is now under the control of affiliates of al-Qaeda and ISIS.”

“The good news is the strengthening of the Kurds and the expansion of their control in the north-east of the country (Deir ez-Zor area).”

“Operatively, Israel must renew its control at the peak of Mount Hermon and establish a new line of defense based on the 1974 ceasefire line, we must not allow jihadists to establish themselves near our settlements.”