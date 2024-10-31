Israeli musician questioned by US police for hostage sign

Israeli singer escorted by LAPD out of the Hollywood Bowl after he refused to lower sign supporting hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

A prominent Israeli musician said he was detained by Los Angeles police for displaying a sign calling for the release of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas terror group.

One of Israel’s most legendary rock singers, Aviv Geffen, was at a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening when the drama began.

Geffen was one of thousands of audience members watching a performance at the Hollywood Bowl by David Gilmour, a founding member of Pink Floyd.

In a reference to the classic Pink Floyd song Wish You Were Here, Geffen held up a large sign reading “Wish They Were Here,” which included a yellow ribbon – a symbol which is used in Israel by those advocating to free the hostages.

But, Geffen wrote on social media, he was immediately flagged as suspicious by local police for the sign.

“I held up the sign [supporting] the hostages. The police asked me why I was holding it up, and I explained that I’m from Israel and it’s for the hostages,” Geffen wrote on is Instagram account. “They asked me to put it down, and I refused.”

Due to his refusal to lower the sign, he was escorted out of the Hollywood Bowl and detained by officers, who questioned him outside of the venue.

The Hollywood Bowl and Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment on the incident to Hebrew-language media outlets.

Geffen was once known as a left-wing activist and made numerous statements slamming the settler movement in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, along with often making remakrs that disparaged religious Jewish practice.

But in recent years, Geffen has retracted many of his previous stances.

In 2022, Geffen performed in the settlement of Beit El alongside Hasidic singer Avraham Fried.

During the concert, he apologized for his comments criticizing settlers.

“I spoke out of ignorance and did not understand the other,” he said.

“I have grown up and I want to ask you for forgiveness from the bottom of my heart. I am here out of love.”