Israeli NBA sensation Deni Avdija’s career soars in Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Deni Avdija, the Israeli NBA basketball player, is experiencing a career surge in the Pacific Northwest after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on July 6.

The 24-year-old small forward, hailing from Beit Zera, a kibbutz just south of the Sea of Galilee, was a finalist for Player of the Month in the Western Conference for December, narrowly missing out to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During December, Avdija averaged 16.8 points (43.1% from three-point range), 5.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

On January 3, his 24th birthday, he posted an impressive 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 114-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just two days later, Avdija excelled in a 105-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, securing another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds in a season-high 43 minutes of play.

These standout performances have earned him a starting spot for the Trail Blazers, who are currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 12-22 record.

Avdija was drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA Draft, where he played for four seasons at the Capital One Arena before his recent trade.

Before his NBA career, Avdija made his mark with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv from 2017 to 2020, leading the team to three domestic league titles.

He also won back-to-back gold medals at the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2018 in Germany and 2019 in Israel.

His accolades include being named Israeli League MVP in 2020 and FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship MVP in 2019.