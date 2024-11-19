Jerusalem court orders Palestinian Authority to pay family of intifada victims $12.3 million

According to March 2024 legislation, any entity rewarding terrorists in a “pay-for-slay” program would pay $2.7 million for each person killed and $1.35 million for each person injured.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a historic decision, a Jerusalem court ordered the Palestinian Authority to pay 46 million shekel ($12.3 million) to families of victims of the Sbarro bombing during the intifada.

The plaintiffs in the case are siblings of those killed in the 2001 terrorist bombing that took place in central Jerusalem and claimed the lives of 16 people.

Among the casualties from the Sbarro’s terror attack were five members of the Schijveschuurder family: Mordechai, 43; Tzira, 41; Ra’aya, 14; Yitzhak, 4; and Hemda, 2, including two adults and three children.

Judge Arnon Darel has ruled on compensating the plaintiffs for the death of their three siblings; the damages for the death of their parents are still pending and are likely to be significant, given the psychological suffering and loss involved.

Israel’s Supreme Court had in the past identified the Palestinian Authority as responsible for terror attacks, and this ruling was updated in March 2024 with legislation that any entity rewarding terrorists in a “pay-for-slay” program would pay $2.7 million for each person killed and $1.35 million for each person injured.

Until this decision, no rulings were based on this legislation, and the Palestinian Authority does not acknowledge it as legitimate.

The ruling is the first time a judge is implementing the law to allow terror victims’ families to receive the compensation they are entitled to according to the legislation.

In addition to the above-stated amounts, Judge Darel ordered the PA to pay additional damages, including pain and suffering, shortened life expectancy, and lost wages, which amounted to an additional $5.4 million, plus attorney fees.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Dr. Asaf Posner, has requested that the money be paid to his clients from funds intended for the Palestinian Authority that Israel has frozen.

Dr. Posner commented that the case was a significant first step, and he expressed hope that there would be additional victories awarding damages to terror victims’ families.