Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan publicly endorses former President Donald Trump on eve of presidential election during interview with billionaire Elon Musk.

By World Israel News Staff

Joe Rogan, a comedian and host of the world’s most popular podcast, publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump on the eve of Tuesday’s presidential election.

In an interview released late Monday night, Rogan hosted billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has campaigned on behalf of Trump and spent over $120 million on a pro-Trump political action committee.

Musk, estimated by Forbes to be the world’s richest person with a projected net worth of $269.8 billion, is the second largest donor for the Trump campaign and aligned super PACs, after billionaire Timothy Mellon, and ahead of Miriam Adelson.

During the podcast, which lasted nearly two-hours-and-forty-minutes, both Musk and Rogan repeatedly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, with Musk warning that a Harris victory would likely spell the end of American democracy.

In a post to X/Twitter debuting the episode, Rogan wrote that he agreed with Musk “every step of the way” regarding Trump, before explicitly endorsing the former president.

The great and powerful Elon Musk,” Rogan tweeted. “If it wasn’t for him we’d be f***ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast.”

Rogan’s podcast with Musk comes on the heels of an interview with Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, which aired last October.

Trump also appeared on Rogan’s podcast on October 25th, garnering over 20 million views on Rogan’s X/Twitter account, and 45 million on Youtube.

“I just received word about Joe Rogan’s endorsement,” Trump said in a video statement released to TikTok early Tuesday morning. “He’s a fantastic guy. And it is a great honor to receive it.”