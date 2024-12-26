Knesset clears path for dismissal of attorney general

Israel’s budget crisis was resolved after coalition leadership in an unprecedented step authorized the justice minister to initiate the process of dismissing the attorney general.

By JNS

Israel’s coalition leaders reached a decisive agreement on Monday night authorizing Justice Minister Yariv Levin to begin formal proceedings toward the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The agreement was reached during a critical coalition meeting that Levin left early, according to senior government sources. Following the authorization, the Knesset successfully passed an amendment to the 2024 budget early on Tuesday morning.

The next phase requires Levin to initiate formal dismissal procedures, including conducting mandatory hearings, before presenting final recommendations to the government, Justice Ministry sources told Channel 12 News. The process establishes the legal groundwork to divide the attorney general’s current responsibilities into separate positions.

The development follows sustained pressure from Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, though coalition representatives maintain that the decision stems from broader governance considerations rather than specific political demands.

Otzma Yehudit, which had previously blocked budget proceedings and threatened to stop voting with the coalition unless proceedings to fire the attorney general were initiated, supported Tuesday’s budget vote.

Sources in the party said according to Ma’ariv that while they voted with the coalition on the budget amendment, this does not constitute a “blank check.” the sources confirmed that they would continue to monitor Levin’s implementation of the dismissal process.

The authorization coincides with separate discussions regarding proposed changes to the Judicial Selection Committee, which sources close to Levin cite as his primary focus during the coalition meeting. However, other coalition members disputed this characterization and suggested that the minister’s early departure was due to strategic considerations regarding the dismissal proceedings.

Legal experts note that this marks the first case in Israeli history of formal proceedings initiated against a sitting attorney general. The Justice Ministry has not released an official timeline for the completion of required hearings and subsequent government deliberations.

The budget, passed in second and third readings early on Tuesday, incorporates additional provisions for wartime expenditures. Finance Ministry officials confirm the amended budget maintains original defense allocations while adding emergency funding measures.

Government sources indicate the coalition leadership will proceed with the dismissal process through established legal channels, emphasizing adherence to procedural requirements to prevent intervention by the Supreme Court.