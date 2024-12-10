Levant’s oldest known ritual site discovered in Galilee cave

Acoustic tests conducted in the area revealed enhanced natural acoustics, likely amplifying communal rituals involving singing, prayer, and dancing.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli archaeologists working in the Western Galilee uncovered the earliest known evidence of communal worship in the Levant, dating back approximately 35,000 years, a team of researchers from several universities announced on Tuesday.

The ritual complex was found in the depths of the Manot Cave, an archaeological and paleontological site first discovered in 2008.

A team of researchers from the University of Haifa, Ben-Gurion University, and Tel Aviv University, described the worship area as enclosed by natural stalagmites and featuring a turtle shell-shaped rock engraved with intricate geometric patterns.

The research team’s study was recently published in the peer-reviewed PNAS journal.

“The engraved rock was deliberately positioned in the deepest, darkest part of the cave, suggesting it held significant spiritual or symbolic value,” said Haifa University’s Dr. Omry Barzilai, one of the research leaders.

“Its turtle-shell design might represent a totem or mythological figure, offering a glimpse into the spiritual world of Paleolithic hunter-gatherer groups.”

The ritual complex was discovered in an area distinct from the cave’s daily activity zones, marked by ash remains suggesting the use of torches to illuminate the space.

Acoustic tests conducted in the area revealed enhanced natural acoustics, likely amplifying communal rituals involving singing, prayer, and dancing.

“This is an unprecedented discovery of a space with ‘audio-visual equipment’ centered around a ritual object, providing the first evidence of communal rituals in the Levant,” said Tel Aviv University Prof. Israel Hershkovitz.

He noted that darkness, often associated with rebirth and renewal, would have imbued the site with sacred significance.

The ritual complex, dated to 35,000–37,000 years ago, coincides with the emergence of the Aurignacian culture, known for symbolic objects and cave paintings in Europe.

Artifacts from this culture, including flint tools, bone implements, and shell beads, were also discovered in Manot Cave.

In an adjacent hidden chamber, researchers uncovered a complete deer antler bearing signs of use, possibly linked to the rituals performed in the complex.

“Antlers were a key resource for crafting tools in Upper Paleolithic cultures, and their deliberate placement suggests a connection to the spiritual activities in the cave,” Barzilai explained.

To confirm that the turtle-shell engravings were man-made, the researchers used a confocal microscope, a powerful imaging tool that uses laser technology and optical systems to capture highly detailed, high-resolution images of a specimen.

“The fine micro-linear scratches indicate advanced artistic skills and a deep cultural connection to symbols,” said Tel Aviv University Prof. Rachel Sarig, who led that analysis.

3D mapping of the cave further emphasized the deliberate separation between the ritual complex and daily activity areas near the entrance.

“This reinforces the idea of a designated sacred space, underscoring its importance to the community,” said Alexander Wigman, of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Manot Cave, systematically excavated since 2010, has yielded numerous significant finds, including the oldest modern human fossil discovered outside Africa.

“Identifying communal rituals in the Paleolithic era is a breakthrough in our understanding of humanity’s spiritual and social evolution, providing a profound connection to our ancient ancestors,” said Barzilai.