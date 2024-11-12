‘Miracle’ – Hezbollah drone hits kindergarten, no children hurt

Israeli security forces at the site where a drone fired from Lebanon hit and caused damage to a kindergarten complex, in Nesher, northern Israel, November 12, 2024. (Flash90)

“The drone hit exactly where we had been,” says kindergarten teacher.

By World Israel News Staff

An explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group struck a Haifa-area kindergarten on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the property but no injuries to children or staff.

Footage from the scene circulating on social media showed damage to the facility’s outdoor play area, the building itself, and that the kindergarten’s windows had been shattered by the blast.

“We had a miracle of miracles,” Sarah Yasour, a teacher at the preschool, told Hebrew-language news outlets.

Yasour said that she had been in the outdoor play area with the children shortly before the explosive drone impacted.

She noted that no alarms had sounded in Nesher, a community on the outskirts of Haifa where the kindergarten is located.

But, Yasour noted, she and other staffers heard sirens coming from nearby areas and decided to move the children into the facility’s bomb shelter as a precaution.

“We heard a very distant siren… and said ‘alright let’s go inside,’” Yasour recounted.

Just a few seconds after all the children were in the shelter, “we suddenly heard a huge noise and understood it must be close,” she said.

“Only when we got out did we realize the scale of the miracle. [The drone] hit exactly where we had been.”

While Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts the vast majority of projectiles fired from Lebanon, explosive drones have proved to be a challenge for air defense system.

Because drones fly at a low altitude – literally under the radar – they aren’t always detected by Israel’s air defenses.

In October, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea.

Netanyahu’s son recently postponed his upcoming wedding, due to concerns that the event will be targeted by explosive drones.

An explosive drone launched from Lebanon that went undetected struck a Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina, killing four soldiers.