MK Simcha Rothman offers prayers for Donald Trump’s success

MK Simcha Rothman

The traditional prayer asks God to protect government business and leaders.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday morning, shortly after the news that Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the US presidential elections, MK Simcha Rothman opened a meeting with a prayer for his success.

Rothman, who represents the National Religious Party–Religious Zionism and is head of the Constitution Committee opened the morning session by congratulating Donald Trump and praying for his success.

תפילה לשלום המלכות לכבוד דונלד טראמפ: יו"ר ועדת החוקה, שמחה רוטמן, שלח את ברכתו לנשיא ארה"ב הנבחר. צפו@rothmar pic.twitter.com/YvfvI1egeE — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) November 6, 2024

The Jewish prayer has been said for generations and is a plea for protection of governments with Jewish populations.

Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara are among the first world leaders to congratulate president-elect Donald Trump on winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” read a statement from the premier’s office.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”