More Hezbollah comms devices explode across Beirut, Southern Lebanon

By JNS

More communications devices used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded on Wednesday afternoon across the group’s main stronghold in Beirut and in Southern Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing a security source.

The Hezbollah devices that exploded on Wednesday afternoon are hand-held radios, the Lebanese source told the press agency.

At least one of the blasts took place in the vicinity of a funeral for terrorists killed on Tuesday, when thousands of Hezbollah pagers detonated all over the country, according to eyewitness reports.

Explosions happening in multiple Hezbollah strongholds. So far we seen explosions in Beirut and Sidon, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/AOO5cx1fWv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 18, 2024

Apartments that exploded in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/gYtgo7H5j5 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 18, 2024