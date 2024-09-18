Search

More Hezbollah comms devices explode across Beirut, Southern Lebanon

At least one of the blasts took place in the vicinity of a funeral for terrorists killed on Tuesday.

By JNS

More communications devices used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded on Wednesday afternoon across the group’s main stronghold in Beirut and in Southern Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing a security source.

The Hezbollah devices that exploded on Wednesday afternoon are hand-held radios, the Lebanese source told the press agency.

At least one of the blasts took place in the vicinity of a funeral for terrorists killed on Tuesday, when thousands of Hezbollah pagers detonated all over the country, according to eyewitness reports.

